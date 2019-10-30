Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
All Souls Cemetery
Chardon, OH
Hattie "Pat" Frances Pizzi (nee Taff), age 93, entered eternal rest on October 9, 2019. Hattie was preceded in death by her husband, John, of 49 years; her parents, Marcus and Mary (nee Harryman) Taff; and her seven siblings. Beloved mother of John (Catherine), Richard (Jean), William (Kathleen), and Karen (Jan) Zamiska; dearest grandmother of eight; and great-grandmother of 12. Hattie worked at Crescent Metal Products for over 20 years and was a longtime member of Forest City Yacht Club Ladies Auxiliary. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Animal Protective League, 1729 Wiley Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 or online. (St. John Funeral Home of Bainbridge Twp., 440-708-1855)
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
