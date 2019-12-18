|
Memorial service for Hazel A. Pietrantozzi, age 89, of Willoughby, will be 5 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Hazel passed away December 17, 2019 at Hospice House. Born November 18, 1930 in Providence, Rhode Island, Hazel lived the past 50 years in Willoughby. Hazel was a proud dental assistant teacher. She was a longtime member of Jehovah’s Witness Congregation, lately of the Grand River Congregation. Hazel enjoyed animals and all wildlife and being with family and friends. Survivors include her children, Paul (Pam) Peters, George (Debbie) Pietrantozzi, Joel (Madilin) Pietrantozzi, and Gerald (Donna) Pietrantozzi; grandchildren, Paula, Pamela, Christopher, Jocelyn, Cassandra, Anthony, Kaitlyn, Marina, and Logan; and her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Louis J. Pietrantozzi in 2009. Private burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at https://hospicewr.org/tribute. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 22, 2019