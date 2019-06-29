|
|
Hazel M. Rasmussen (nee Wehnes) age 93, loving mother of Susan Magrey (husband James, deceased) and the late Robert (wife Barbara); devoted grandmother of Sarah Urbano (husband Burt), Susie McIntire (husband Michael) and great-grandmother of Lily, Caitlin, Maci and Michael.Hazel M. Rasmussen was born on October 31, 1925 and passed away peacefully June 28, 2019.She was a resident of Newbury for 76 years and prior to that Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated from Newbury High School in 1943 and attended Hiram College. Hazel worked as a Credit Manager. She was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. Hazel loved her family dearly, along with traveling and shopping. Hazel loved to celebrate the holidays and her favorite was Halloween. She always said that she was a “Good Witch”. Hazel will be remembered as a strong willed, independent and caring woman. She will be greatly missed.Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements made by DeJohn Funeral Home and Celebration Center of Chesterland. Online obituary & guestbook at:www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 30, 2019