Heirudin Crnic, age 73, of Perry, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Lake Health in Madison. He was born December 21, 1946, in Austria. He married Maria Vidmar on December 12, 1970. Heirudin served in Vietnam in the United States Marine Corps. He then worked as a purchasing agent in the auto parts industry. He and Maria enjoyed traveling in Europe and Canada and playing cards on Friday nights. After retirement, Heirudin enjoyed going to casinos, playing the stock market, collecting rare coins, and walking his beloved dogs, Milo and Max. He is survived by his wife, Maria; children, Nadia Peroni and Enis (Cynthia) Crnic; granddaughter, Isabel; sisters, Sefta and Esma; brothers, Mo (Cindy) Dervic and Husejin (Zera) Dervic. He was preceded in death by his mother, Imena Dervic; brother, Enis; and sister, Ismeta. Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to follow current pandemic guidelines for Covid-19, wear masks, and keep social distance. Funeral Personnel will assist with entry. A Military Service with Honors will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH, where Heirudin will be laid to rest. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.