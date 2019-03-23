|
Helen “Jessie” LoConti (nee Johnson) age 91, loving companion of Joseph C. Nocifora; loving mother of Pam Nichols (husband Dominic), Henry LoConti (wife Lisa) and the late Lisa Newcomb; devoted grandmother of Chuck Petti, Kriss Petti-Roller, Jon-Anthony, Henry III, Michael and Carmen LoConti and great-grandmother of Michaela Mekker, Bronson, Giovanna, Nick, and Sonny Petti; cherished daughter of the late George and Minnie Johnson; dearest sister of Betty Keane, Phyllis Keane, Darlene Hochstetter, and the late Vernie Foster, Thomas Johnson, Bonnie Hinchman, Carl Johnson, Georgia Parker-Hirshberger and Myrtle Johnson; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church 401 North St., Chardon, OH 44024. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Jessie at the Church Wednesday Morning 9-10 AM.Arrangements by The Dejohn Funeral Home & Crematory of Chardon (formerly Ritondaro).Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers atwww.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019