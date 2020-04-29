|
Helen A. Schiele (nee Horvath), age 90, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, after a short illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Anton Schiele Jr.; loving mother of four sons, Dennis (Ann), Robert (Marcia), David (Charmaine) and Michael (Bonnie) Schiele; cherished grandmother of ten, Nathan, Danielle, Jessica, Jeremy, Amber, Austin, Celeste, Jared, Courtney, and Brooke; caring great-grandmother of 11, Mason, Camden, Wesley, Evelyn, Lucas, Avery, Orlin, Isis, Thomas, Gloria and John; and much loved aunt of many family and friends. Dear sister of her late brothers, Frank Horvath and Tony Horvath and late sister, Cecilia Hall. She enjoyed volunteering and was an avid card player. She was very active all of her life helping others and gave countless hours of service to several local agencies. She was a long-time active church member especially involved with the St. Gabriel Mission Circle, Senior Club, and the Food Pantry. She will be missed by all of her family and numerous friends. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, only private family services are being held with a burial to take place at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. Once current restrictions are lifted, a memorial mass will be held to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Helen to St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church Food Pantry and/or Mission Circle, 9925 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Concord 44077. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 3, 2020