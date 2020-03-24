|
|
Helen Bernadine Raicevich (nee Zani) age 87, passed away on March 22, 2020 at her home in Willoughby Hills. She was born on February 14, 1933 in Wheeling, West Virginia. Helen was a registered nurse by profession who married a teacher; they were both dedicated to serving and education others.Helen was the beloved wife of the late Michael J.; loving mother of Madelyn (Doug) Weich, Joe (Laurie) Race, Kurt (Beth) Raicevich, Amy (Bob) Smedley, Mark (Jill) Raicevich; dear grandmother of Emily (Anthony) Davis, Bill (Haley) Weich, Ellen and Amy Race, Lauren and Michael Raicevich, Valerie, Nora, and Joseph Raicevich; great grandmother of Franklin Davis, and Layton Weich; cherished sister of Kathleen Maroon, Thomas Zani, & Donald Zani.No services will be held.In leiu of flowers, family requests donations to the Raicevich Scholarship Fund, c/o Euclid Schools Foundation, 711 E. 222nd St., Euclid, Oh. 44123
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020