Funeral Mass for Helen D. (nee Heinz) Hall, 77, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Helen passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her residence. Born March 28, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pa., she had been a resident of Lake County for 51 years. Helen was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, and member and President of the Willoughby Senior Citizen Center. She was an active volunteer, volunteering at the Willoughby Food Pantry located at the McKinley Outreach Center, and at the Chapel at Immaculate Conception Church. She also loved being with her family and grandchildren, and enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers. She was the loving mother of John Michael (Beth) Hall, Christopher Todd (Michelle) Hall, and Brian Matthew (Tonya) Hall; cherished grandmother of Dominique, Gabrielle, Brenden, Joshua, Jacob, Juliet, Kaylin and Alyssa; sister of John (Irene) Heinz; and aunt of Richard Heinz and Laura Heinz. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Ruth (nee Ritzenthaler) Heinz. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be in St. Anne Cemetery in Rittman. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested in her name to the Willoughby Food Pantry of the McKinley Outreach Center, 1200 Lost Nation Rd., Willoughby, OH 44094. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019