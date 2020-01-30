|
Helen Dorothy Wanchisn, age 88, of Willoughby, passed away January 28, 2020. She was born in Dixonvillle, PA, on July 30, 1931, to the late Harry and Anna Patsolic. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. A tremendous loss is felt by all of those who were blessed and honored to know her. Helen is survived by her children, Harry (Sally) Wanchisn, Jeffrey (Carolyn) Wanchisn and Greg Wanchisn; grandchildren, Wendy Wanchisn, Amy Wanchisn, Sarah Worso and Molly Wanchisn; great-grandchildren, Karmen, Lettie, and Cole; sisters, Jean, Anna Mae, and Marge; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Charles Wanchisn. Private family burial for Charles and Helen Wanchisn to take place on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Indiana, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020