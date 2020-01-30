News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Wanchisn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Dorothy Wanchisn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Dorothy Wanchisn Obituary
Helen Dorothy Wanchisn, age 88, of Willoughby, passed away January 28, 2020. She was born in Dixonvillle, PA, on July 30, 1931, to the late Harry and Anna Patsolic. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. A tremendous loss is felt by all of those who were blessed and honored to know her. Helen is survived by her children, Harry (Sally) Wanchisn, Jeffrey (Carolyn) Wanchisn and Greg Wanchisn; grandchildren, Wendy Wanchisn, Amy Wanchisn, Sarah Worso and Molly Wanchisn; great-grandchildren, Karmen, Lettie, and Cole; sisters, Jean, Anna Mae, and Marge; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Charles Wanchisn. Private family burial for Charles and Helen Wanchisn to take place on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Indiana, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now