|
|
Helen E. Bacon, age 98, of Willoughby, passed away February 23, 2020. She was born in Willoughby, on January 10, 1922, to the late Harold and Beatrice Whitney. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by many. Helen is survived by her children, William (Doris) Bacon, Diana Walker, Jeanette Gaffney, Dennis (Christine) Bacon, Marilyn Brown, Rita (Ron) Wright, Roberta Bacon; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert L. Bacon; sons, Philip and Richard Bacon; and son-in-law, Tim Gaffney. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. till noon at Community of the Holy Spirit, 36600 Stevens Blvd., Willoughby. A Funeral Service will be at noon also at the church. Burial to follow at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Helen can be made to Community of the Holy Spirit or Lake Humane Society.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2020