|
|
Helen E. Kilfoyle (nee Sukup), age 94 of Fairport passed on March 10, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1925.Helen was the last surviving founding member of Western Reserve Dalmatian Club for over 50 years. Also a member of World War II Submarine Wife's Group; and retired from Cuyahoga County Engineer.Beloved wife of the late John R.; loving mother of Maureen Ann McCain, Thomas J. (Elizabeth), the late James, Karen Hubbard (Michael), Joseph F., and John A. (Judy); dear grandmother of five; great-grandmother of two; sister of the late John A. and the late Patricia Smik; aunt to many.Friends may gather at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 9451 Brandywine Rd, Northfield, Ohio 44067, for Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 12 p.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery.Ferfolia Funeral [email protected]
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2019