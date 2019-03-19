|
|
Funeral service for Helen Gawor (nee Novitski), age 78, of Euclid, will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, 936 E. 185th Street, Cleveland, where family will receive friends on Thursday, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery.
Helen was born on December 2, 1940, in Cleveland, to the late Adam and Helen Novitski and passed away on March 18, 2019.
Helen enjoyed cooking, walking, and building puzzles. She was a kind-hearted woman that loved taking care of family and others.
Helen was the beloved wife of the late William Gawor; loving mother of Debbie (Bill) Bernot, Billy (deceased) (Mary) Gawor, and Barb (Jim) Perl; cherished grandmother of Candice Perl, Jessica (Travis) Paul, Jake (Marissa) Bernot, Ben (Sarah) Bernot, and Hannah Gawor; great-grandmother of Gabriela and Brianna Munos; sister of Joe (Judy) Novitski, Gertrude (John, deceased) Kendzierski, Josephine (Robert) Ortman (both deceased), Deanna Juratovic (deceased), Elizabeth Kendzierski (deceased), Mary Chike (deceased); lots of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 20, 2019