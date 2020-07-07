Helen Hayes Slover, age 86, of Madison, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Rae-Ann Geneva Skilled Nursing Home. She was born March 27, 1934, in Cleveland to Anna (Hansen) and Lawrence R. Hayes. Helen worked for Mag-Nif Manufacturing for 28 years, retiring in 1999. She was a dedicated member of TOPS and had a love of animals. Helen enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, collecting antiques, and dolls. She is survived by daughter, Patsy Slover; sons, Richard Hayes, Eugene (Betty) Slover, Raymond (Lona) Slover, Daniel (Kim) Slover, Russell (Laurie) Slover; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Lillian Hollis. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Herbert Hayes; and her sisters, Ruth Holder, and Dorothy Fowler. Friends will be received from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to follow current pandemic guidelines for Covid-19, wear masks, and practice social distancing. The family suggests contributions to be made in Helen’s name to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
