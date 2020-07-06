Helen Irene Holly, age 94, of Painesville Township, passed away July 5, 2020. She was born March 28, 1926, in Painesville, to Raymond and Anna (Fedor) Smith. Helen was a graduate of Harvey High School. She worked for the Rayon Company and Fasson Corporation as a lab technician. She enjoyed gardening, sitting in the sun, and getting a tan. Helen is survived by her daughter, Karen Bystrom of Chardon; sister, Marian Hughes of Lincoln, Illinois; grandchildren, Robin (Nathan) Arn, Brian (Amy) Bystrom, Melissa Thompson, Adam Holly and Eric Holly; nephew, David Hughes; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Holly in 1998; son, Paul Holly in 2002; nephew, Gary Hughes; and her parents. Private family funeral services were held.