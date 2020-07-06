1/1
Helen Irene Holly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Irene Holly, age 94, of Painesville Township, passed away July 5, 2020. She was born March 28, 1926, in Painesville, to Raymond and Anna (Fedor) Smith. Helen was a graduate of Harvey High School. She worked for the Rayon Company and Fasson Corporation as a lab technician. She enjoyed gardening, sitting in the sun, and getting a tan. Helen is survived by her daughter, Karen Bystrom of Chardon; sister, Marian Hughes of Lincoln, Illinois; grandchildren, Robin (Nathan) Arn, Brian (Amy) Bystrom, Melissa Thompson, Adam Holly and Eric Holly; nephew, David Hughes; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Holly in 1998; son, Paul Holly in 2002; nephew, Gary Hughes; and her parents. Private family funeral services were held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved