Helen K. Castelli, from Painesville, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center. She was 97 years old.She was born October 4, 1921 in Indianola, Pennsylvania.During WWII, Helen worked at Edgewater Steel in Oakmont, Pennsylvania as a “Rosie the Riveter." She married Fred Castelli in 1947, and they moved to Cleveland, Ohio. She worked at Bailey Meters until moving to Willoughby. She then worked for Euclid Products until moving to Mentor. Helen lived in Mentor for 35 years, working at Fluid Controls, Merkel’s Greenhouse, Pilot-Run Stamping and Frame Production. She retired in 1983. She cleaned offices for several years after that.Helen loved to do embroidery, play bingo, doing puzzles, and she also loved listening to the Indians games on her radio. She loved her family and was generous with her time and love.Survivors are her daughter, Carole (Will) Perry; two step-grandchildren; sisters, LaVonne and Frances; and many nieces and nephews.Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; parents, Joseph Sr. and Anna Bargo; brother, Joseph Bargo Jr.; and sisters, Agnes, Sophie, and Bertha.Friends will be received 10:00 to 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. at Perry Cemetery. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary