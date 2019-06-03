|
Helen L. Donley, age 95, of Painesville Twp., died on June 3, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House. She was born on June 30, 1923 to the late Robert and Rose Hurst. Helen was a homemaker and owner of Lake County Lawnmower. She enjoyed bowling, shopping, sewing and traveling. Helen was a member of Painesville United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, David (Jeannette) Donley of Leroy; grandchildren, Robert (Tanya) Fitzgerald, Michelle Nelson, Duane (Lynne) Donley, Tina (Kevin) Miklos; five great grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Fred Lace. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence W. "Pat" Donley; daughter, Susan (Harry) Fitzgerald; brothers, Thomas and Robert Hurst; and sister, Frances Lace. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10:00AM until the funeral service at noon at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Burial will follow in Mentor Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110-2602 or www.hospicewr.org.
Published in News-Herald on June 4, 2019