Helen L. Edwards
1926 - 2020
Helen Lucille Edwards, age 93, died peacefully on September 25, 2020 at American House Assisted Living in Macedonia, Ohio. Robert S. Edwards, her husband of 49 years, preceded her in death in 2009 at age 79. She was also preceded in death by her parents, August A. and Anna Schmutz; and her sisters, Alice Malony and Dorthy Duvall. Helen leaves behind her children andtheir loving spouses, Doug and Monica Edwards, Scott and Lisa Edwards, Lynne and Darrell Adkerson, and Dave Edwards (former spouse Kristine Elvin Edwards). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Amanda and her husband Chase, Leah, Ben, Jenny and her husband PJ, Robbie, Julie, Alex and his wife Stephanie, Shannon, Kailin, Jonathan, and Brigitte; as well as her great-grandsons, Lincoln, Griffin and Declan. Helen was born on October 12th, 1926 and grew up in Youngstown, Ohio and graduated from Boardman High School in 1944. She obtained a B.S. in Biology from Allegheny College in 1949. She worked as a medical technician, eventually retiring from Geauga County Hospital in Chardon. It was at Allegheny College where Helen met her husband, Bob Edwards, and married him in 1954. They moved to Bainbridge Township in 1956, and lived first on Scotland Drive and later on Westhill Drive in Lake Lucerne. Helen was a 40-year resident of the Lake Lucerne community where she and Bob raised their children Doug, Scott, Lynne, and Dave. Helen served her community by volunteering with Meals-On-Wheels and the Mary Martha Group. She enjoyed playing pinochle, home gardening, and taking walks with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Helen’s memory to Chagrin Falls Meals-On-Wheels, Inc., P.O. Box 23497, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023 (www.chagrinfallsmeals.org). Funeral Service Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 95 S. FRANKLIN ST., CHAGRIN FALLS. Interment Restland Cemetery, Bainbridge. The family will receive friends AT THE FUNERAL HOME FRIDAY FROM 9:30 TO 10:30 A.M.


