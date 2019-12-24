|
Helen L. Vitello (nee Kleindienst), age 89, beloved wife for 65 years of the late Phillip; loving mother of Richard (wife Kimberley), Michael (wife Gloria), Anthony (wife Mary), James, and Lorraine Drewa (husband Paul); devoted grandmother of Phillip, Anne, Mackenzie Gross (husband Joseph Nawrocki), Austin, Zoe Whetstone, Madison, Cassidy; great-grandmother of Phillip (fiancé Meleena Countess) and Olivia; and great-great-grandmother of Adaleigh Lynn; cherished daughter of the late Max and Mary (nee Kaisner) Kleindienst; beloved sister of the late Maximillian Kleindienst and Dorothy Federico. Helen Vitello was born on July 12, 1930 in Cleveland and died on December 16, 2019. She was a 1948 Collinwood High School graduate and was a lifelong Wickliffe resident. Helen was a homemaker and a care giver. She was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church since the early 1960s. Helen was also a member of the Wickliffe Senior Center and the Foresters. She loved to bake, bowl, shop at thrift stores and garage sales and prided herself in winning many contests and sweepstakes that she loved to enter. She enjoyed watching game shows and frequenting casinos. Helen loved Cleveland Sports, especially the Indians. She even hopped a fence to watch them win the 1948 World Series. She enjoyed big band music, including Glenn Miller and the Rat Pack, but also enjoyed disco and other modern music. Helen will be remembered for being the kindest person ever. She was patient, kind, giving, selfless, frugal, practical, tolerant, funny and goofy with a great sense of humor. Helen will be deeply missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Helen to Cleveland Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/cleveland), 23215 Commerce Park #300, Beachwood, OH 44122. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Helen at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Dec. 25, 2019