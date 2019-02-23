Home

Helen M. Bregitzer

Helen M. Bregitzer Obituary
Helen M. Bregitzer, 90, of Concord Twp., passed away February 20, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born May 10, 1928 in Cleveland and graduated from John Adams High School in 1946.Mrs. Bregitzer was primarily a homemaker, but she loved to dance and at one time was employed as a ballroom dance instructor for Arthur Murray Studios. Helen’s many artistic abilities were demonstrated through her hobbies of cooking, sewing and decorating.Survivor includes her husband Donald of 67 years. The two met at the Mentor-on-the-Lake roller rink and were married Nov. 11, 1951. Helen is also survived by her daughters, Gail (Charles) Gaukel, and Diane (Keith) Bennett; grandchildren, Christopher Bennett, Erin (Dan) Robison, Joseph (Christina) Bennett, and Taylor Gaukel; and her great grandchildren, Noah, Abbigayle, Alexandra, and Emily.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Pope; and her eight older brothers and sisters.Memorial services for Helen will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
