Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Service
Following Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Bregitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Bregitzer


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen M. Bregitzer Obituary
Helen M. Bregitzer, 90, of Concord Twp., passed away February 20, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born May 10, 1928, in Cleveland, and graduated from John Adams High School in 1946. Survivors are her husband, Donald, of 68 years; daughters, Gail (Charles) Gaukel and Diane (Keith) Bennett; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In celebration of Helen’s life, the family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a service and time of sharing at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now