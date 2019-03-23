|
Helen M. Bregitzer, 90, of Concord Twp., passed away February 20, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born May 10, 1928, in Cleveland, and graduated from John Adams High School in 1946. Survivors are her husband, Donald, of 68 years; daughters, Gail (Charles) Gaukel and Diane (Keith) Bennett; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In celebration of Helen’s life, the family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a service and time of sharing at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019