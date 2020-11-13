Helen M. Kroll, 96, of Mentor, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Mentor. She was born July 15, 1924 in Republic, PA., to the late Michael and Caroline Zavada. As a child she tended the chickens & geese for her mother, so we lovingly called her ‘Mother Goose’. Both she & her husband, Frank were active in St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church in Mentor, Ohio & she loved singing in the choir. Helen attended Redstone High school, in PA. Survivors include her children, Patricia (Robert) Shiner, Carol Zingales and Thom Kroll; grandchildren, Jamie Zirzow, Angela “Angel” (Jim) Lyons and, Anthony “Tony” Zingales and great grandchildren, Joshua and Emma Lyons and Taylor & Michael Zirzow. Preceding Helen in death are her husband, Frank Kroll and siblings, Frances, Julia, Walter, Katherine, Joseph and John. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Helen to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192, donate online at www.hospicewr.org
or to St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8560 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com
