Helen M. (Kachurik) Kudyba, age 95, of Mentor, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Kemper House, Highland Heights. She was born February 13, 1924 in Republic, PA. Mrs. Kudyba was a retired Manager for JCPenney’s (Coffee Shop) for 17 years, retiring in 1985. When employees knew Helen was cooking on a given day, they would always be sure to have a meal in the coffee shop. Helen enjoyed gardening, reading, and crossword puzzles. She was a tremendous cook and enjoyed making meals related to her Slovak heritage. Helen was a big Cleveland Indians fan, and enjoyed watching and cheering on her team. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and had a heart of gold. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include her children, Gloria (Thomas) Ducca, Joseph F. (Sue Shane) Kudyba, and Mary Ann (Jim Stevens) Kudyba; two grandchildren, Michael (Ivy Zelenak) Ducca and Amy Ducca; and two great-grandchildren, Tristan Ducca and Zachary Bigelow. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Kudyba; her parents, Joseph and Maria (Zdilla) Kachurik; siblings, Anna (Andrew) Kvortek, Mary (John) Mayersky, John (Mary) Kachurik, Sophia (Andy) Dudash, Joseph, George, Andrew, and Catherine Kachurik. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral mass will be 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor, Ohio. Please meet at the church. Interment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland, OH. Contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to St John Vianney Church or Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
