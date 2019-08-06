Home

DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
(440) 449-1818
Helen Mae Helm

Helen Mae Helm Obituary
Helen Mae Helm, age 92, passed away August 4, 2019. A resident of Willowick for 50 years, and recently returned home from Port Charlotte, Florida. Beloved wife of the late Robert; dearest mother of Larry (Sandra) and Charlene McGowan; devoted grandmother of Alexander, Eric and Chris (Christine), and great-grandmother of Holden and Landon; dear sister of Fred, Dorothy Fisher (deceased), and Robert (deceased). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to the , 23215 Commerce Park Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122. The family will receive friends at the DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Hts., OH 44124, Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Knollwood Cemetery at 12:00 Noon. Online guest book and condolences: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
