Helen Mary Kettunen, age 97, passed away April 20, 2020 at her home in Rock Creek, OH. She was born September 28, 1922 in Trout Creek, Michigan to her parents Henry and Maria Jarvi. She and her husband, Toivo, lived in Eastlake, OH for 55 years. She lived in Rock Creek for the past 17 years after her husband passed away.Helen was a loving mother of her son, Bill (Karen), daughters, Gloria (Howard), and Alice; grandmother of Halle Powers, Will and Jim Kettunen, Britt Beutel, and Brooke Scott; great-grandmother of Desmond, Aden, Lily, Jack, Ivy, Finn and Henry; great-great grandmother of Brayden; and her beloved Dog, Sadie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Toivo, of 56 years; son, John; and granddaughter, Brooke Scott. Rain, snow or sleet never kept her away from her daily jog or walk almost to her last days. She had that Finnish “sisu”.Helen will be buried at Agate Cemetery in Trout Creek, MI. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Geneva, OH is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 22, 2020