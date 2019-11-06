|
|
Helen Mary Lewis, 98, of Euclid, OH, and a lifetime resident, died November 3. She was born on March 23, 1921 to Julian and Mary in Erie, Pa. Helen worked at Jay Dee Cleaners in Euclid. She was beloved by her family for her generosity and love of family. In her neighborhood, she was an excellent caregiver to her ill neighbors. Her hobby was playing the ponies. Her husband, James, passed in 1953. She has one surviving sister, Evelyn, of Erie, Pa. She had four brothers, Frank, Edward, John, and Joesph; five other sisters, Theresa, Margaret, Engenia, Dorothy, and Maria. Helen is survived by her sons, Michael (JoAnn), James (Beverly), Donald (Alison); her two daughters, Janet (Robert) Shepherd and Tina (Joseph) Mozsi (deceased). Helen has 13 grandchildren, Michael, James, Ralph, Deanne, Daphne, Kathryn, Ashley, Sandra, Joseph, Jacquelyn, Jonathan, Daniel, and Janet. She has 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Hospice of O’Neill Healthcare, 20770 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park, Ohio. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 29th at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, Pa. Her final resting place will be at Lakeside Cemetery, 1718 East Lake Road, Erie, Pa. following the mass. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019