News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Mary Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Mary Lewis Obituary
Helen Mary Lewis, 98, of Euclid, OH, and a lifetime resident, died November 3. She was born on March 23, 1921 to Julian and Mary in Erie, Pa. Helen worked at Jay Dee Cleaners in Euclid. She was beloved by her family for her generosity and love of family. In her neighborhood, she was an excellent caregiver to her ill neighbors. Her hobby was playing the ponies. Her husband, James, passed in 1953. She has one surviving sister, Evelyn, of Erie, Pa. She had four brothers, Frank, Edward, John, and Joesph; five other sisters, Theresa, Margaret, Engenia, Dorothy, and Maria. Helen is survived by her sons, Michael (JoAnn), James (Beverly), Donald (Alison); her two daughters, Janet (Robert) Shepherd and Tina (Joseph) Mozsi (deceased). Helen has 13 grandchildren, Michael, James, Ralph, Deanne, Daphne, Kathryn, Ashley, Sandra, Joseph, Jacquelyn, Jonathan, Daniel, and Janet. She has 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Hospice of O’Neill Healthcare, 20770 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park, Ohio. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 29th at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, Pa. Her final resting place will be at Lakeside Cemetery, 1718 East Lake Road, Erie, Pa. following the mass. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Download Now