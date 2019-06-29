|
Helen “Mama” Osborn, age 93 of Mentor, passed away June 20, 2019 at Brookdale of Mentor. She was born November 13, 1925 in Lyndhurst, Ohio.Mrs. Osborn enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, swimming, fishing and camping at their house on Pymatuning Lake. She golfed with her husband, loved going on cruises with her family and especially loved decorating and entertaining during the Christmas season.She is survived by her sons: Joe (Barbara) Roman, Tim Roman, John “Jack” (Karla) Osborn Jr.; daughters: Linda Zale and Charlene “Char” (Dave) Whitcomb; grandchildren: Clark and Alexander Roman, Aaron (Amy) Zale, Ryan Zale, David Whitcomb and Katie Whitcomb; and other loving family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husbands John F. Osborn Sr. and Joe Roman.The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060.A celebration of life service will be held 7 pm Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Osborn’s memory to a .Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 30, 2019