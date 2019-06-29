Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Osborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen "Mama" Osborn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen "Mama" Osborn Obituary
Helen “Mama” Osborn, age 93 of Mentor, passed away June 20, 2019 at Brookdale of Mentor. She was born November 13, 1925 in Lyndhurst, Ohio.Mrs. Osborn enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, swimming, fishing and camping at their house on Pymatuning Lake. She golfed with her husband, loved going on cruises with her family and especially loved decorating and entertaining during the Christmas season.She is survived by her sons: Joe (Barbara) Roman, Tim Roman, John “Jack” (Karla) Osborn Jr.; daughters: Linda Zale and Charlene “Char” (Dave) Whitcomb; grandchildren: Clark and Alexander Roman, Aaron (Amy) Zale, Ryan Zale, David Whitcomb and Katie Whitcomb; and other loving family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husbands John F. Osborn Sr. and Joe Roman.The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060.A celebration of life service will be held 7 pm Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Osborn’s memory to a .Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now