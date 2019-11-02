|
Helen R. Misheck (nee Rakovan) age 97, beloved wife of the late Glenn; loving mother of Kathleen McVeigh (husband William), Judith Misheck (Charles Schultz), Carol Petro (husband James), and the late Barbara Misheck; devoted grandmother of Brook Mugavin (husband Mark, MD), Kellie McQueen (husband Kip), Kaitlyn and Brittany Petro, and great-grandmother of Benjamin and Charlotte Mugavin; preceded in death by six brothers and seven sisters; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Helen was born in Glenn Hope, Pennsylvania on August 22, 1922 and died on October 31, 2019. She was a resident of Willoughby Hills for the past 70 years, and previously lived in Cleveland. Helen was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Noel Church, and was also active in the Willoughby Hills Quilt Guild. She worked in sales for the former Higbee’s department store in Great Lakes Mall. Helen loved to travel, with memorable trips to France, Alaska, and The Holy Land. In addition to quilting and sewing, Helen enjoyed reading and working out at the gym. Helen was hardworking, dedicated, and strong-willed, but also loving and social, with a keen sense of humor and a strong faith. She will be dearly missed.Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Noel Catholic Church, 35200 Chardon Rd, Willoughby Hills. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Helen at the church Thursday morning 10-11 AM.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Helen to St. Noel Endowment Fund or Hospice of the Western Reserve.Arrangements by The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home Of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary, and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019