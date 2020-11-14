1/1
Helen Rose Wetzel
Helen Rose Wetzel passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Altercare of Mentor, where she was a resident for the last 12 years. She was born August 26, 1930 to Michael and Susanna Kazsmer in Fairport Harbor OH. She is the last of thirteen children. Known as Rose or Rosie to friends and family, she lived in North Madison for over 50 years. Rose worked at Chapeldale Cleaners for many years and then as a nurse’s aide at “Shady Acres” now Madison Healthcare, retiring from there.Rose belonged to the Madison Garden Club and enjoyed crafts, flowers and sewing. She also enjoyed bowling for Chapeldale Cleaners for many years.Rose is survived by her son, Kenneth Jr; grandsons, Douglas (Katherine) Wetzel, Ronald (Kylie) Wetzel Jr. and Adam Wetzel; granddaughter, Sarah (Gary) Likowski; seven great grandchildren, Elijah, Nathaniel & Micah Likowski, Andrew & James Wetzel, Nolan & Declan Wetzel; and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by sons, Dennis M. and Ronald V. Wetzel; parents, Michael & Susanna (Matusz) Kazsmer; brothers, Michael, Joseph, John and Robert Kazsmer; sisters, Elizabeth Saluk, Mary Kagy, Bertha Kazsmer, Irene Prezioso, Eleanor Kazsmer, Olga Smith, Margaret Ann Kazsmer and Julia Newland.Friends will be received 5 – 7 P.M., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH 44057. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 P.M.Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Final Resting Place will be Madison Memorial Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Cleveland, 23215 Commerce Park Ste 300, Beechwood, OH 44122.Behm Family Funeral Home 26 River St., Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
