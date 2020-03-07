|
Helen Skoch (nee: Holy) age 93 of Chardon Twp., died March 7, 2020 at Mapleview Country Villa, Chardon. Born December 16, 1926 in Cleveland to Joseph and Anna (nee: Bergman) Holy, she lived in Thompson Twp., before moving to Chardon in 1955.Helen was a 1944 graduate of Thompson High School. She worked for many years as a Medical Secretary for Dermatology Associates. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, crocheting, sewing and reading. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Helen was a wonderful and caring mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.She is survived by her sons: Gary (Pam) Skoch of Munson Twp., William (Marilyn) Skoch of Chardon and Michael (Jane) Skoch of Mentor; grandchildren: Kristen and Kevin, Joseph (Katie), Margaret (Anthony) Musso, Anne and William. She also leaves her siblings: Martha (Charles) Virant and Marilyn (Robert) Schwartz, her husband of 35 years, Joseph and sister in law, Marge Holy.She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings George, Joseph and Franklin Holy and Jennie Ptak.The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at The Church of St. Mary, 401 North Street, Chardon, followed by burial at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp.Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020