Helen Victoria Troha, age 97, passed away May 2, 2020, at her home in Perry. She was born November 29, 1922, in Cleveland, Ohio, and had been a longtime Mentor resident prior to moving to Perry. She was a lifelong member of St. Christine's KSKJ Lodge # 219 where she served as Recording Secretary for 50 years. She also was a member of the Mentor Senior Center, and along with her late husband were named 2004 Seniors of the Year. She was also a faithful member of St. Cyprian Catholic Church in Perry. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed photography, art, and baking for family and friends. She had been employed by Mentor Public Schools working in the Cafeteria. Helen is survived by her children, Karen (Fred) Howe, Pamela (Bob) Noll, Denise (Charles) Caldwell, Maralee (Bruce) Koval, Roberta Underwood and Rudy (Deb) Troha; grandchildren, Eric (Dusty) Merkys, Teresa (Frank Bensoussan) Mercsak, Stephen Mercsak and Lauren (Eric) Girdler, Gregory (Jennifer) Koval, Michael Koval, Rudy Troha Jr.; step-grandchildren, Trace (Jennifer) Howe, Amy Howe, Sarah (Adam) Novak, Rebekah (Jason) Bray; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Lilliana, Dressden, Josh, Kristopher, Charlotte, Caroline, Christian, Rachel Myers, and Lorel. She also leaves her brother, Albert (Joellen) Kosten; and nieces and nephews, Janet, Darryl, Eric, Jonathan, Cheryllynn, and Christine. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rudolph J. Troha; brothers, Frank and Raymond Kosten; and her beloved parrot, Tipper. Private graveside service were held at Mentor Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Painesville. www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.


Published in News-Herald from May 4 to May 10, 2020.
