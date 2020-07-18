Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Westrick (nee Novak), age 89, a longtime resident of Wickliffe, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (Masks Required). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Mrs. Westrick passed away July 16, 2020 and was born on June 29, 1931 in Spangler, PA.Helen was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading, playing cards, crocheting and cake decorating.Helen was the beloved wife of the late Thomas; dearest mother of David, Ann Mary (David) Rein, Terri (Rick) Hamila and Janet; devoted grandmother of Christopher, Kim, Jill, David, Andrea and great grandmother of four.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101 Cleveland, OH 44192 or Alzheimer’s Association 23215 Commerce Park Suite 300 Beachwood, OH 44122.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
.