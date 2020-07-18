1/1
Helen (Novak) Westrick
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Westrick (nee Novak), age 89, a longtime resident of Wickliffe, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (Masks Required). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Mrs. Westrick passed away July 16, 2020 and was born on June 29, 1931 in Spangler, PA.Helen was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading, playing cards, crocheting and cake decorating.Helen was the beloved wife of the late Thomas; dearest mother of David, Ann Mary (David) Rein, Terri (Rick) Hamila and Janet; devoted grandmother of Christopher, Kim, Jill, David, Andrea and great grandmother of four.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101 Cleveland, OH 44192 or Alzheimer’s Association 23215 Commerce Park Suite 300 Beachwood, OH 44122.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved