|
|
Services for Helen Y. (Hedrick) McCauley, 81, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, will be at 3 PM on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at East Heisley Church of God, 5544 East Heisley Road, Mentor.The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM on Wednesday, prior to the service, at the Church.Mrs. McCauley passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at her home.Born December 2, 1938 in Elkins, West Virginia, she returned to Lake County 5 ½ years ago from West Virginia.She was a member of East Heisley Church of God and enjoyed pastoring with her husband in his ministry. She also was an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church.Mrs. McCauley was retired from the former Fluid Controls Company in Mentor.Survivors are her children, Rev. Donald W. (Gail) McCauley, Jr., Mary Belle Mullens, Rose Marie (Carl) Cummins and Rev. John H. (Melinda) McCauley; grandchildren, Michael Mahoney, Joyce Marie Cline, Randall Mullens, Jr., Jonathan Wayne Mullens, Carl Cummins, III, Jeromey Wayne Cummins, Ana Blair and Isaiah Blair; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson and brothers, John Wesley Hedrick and Garnett (Rita) Collett. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rev. Donald W. McCauley, Sr. on March 22, 2018. Her parents, Glenn and Lillie (Collett) Hedrick, eight siblings; son-in-law, Randall Mullens, Sr. and sister-in-law, Janice Hedrick are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery at 11 AM on Thursday, April 2, 2020.The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice of the Western Reserve for all of their care.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020