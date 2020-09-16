1/1
Helga Stang
Helga Stang, 84, of Mentor, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Helga began her journey March 26, 1936, in Nieder-Erlenbach, Germany. She was very young when she met and married her late husband, Hans and they traveled to Willoughby, in May of 1956 with their daughter, Heidi. Holly came along in 1960, and the family moved to Mentor in 1962, living in the family home until her death. Helga was a notable chef and published a cookbook in 1982. She became a local celebrity with television and News-Herald coverage. Helga is survived by her daughters, Heidi (Robert) Fatica and Holly Canfield; and granddaughter, Chelsea (Matt) Balestino. “Per Mom’s request there will not be a service and her ashes will be with Dad.” Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
