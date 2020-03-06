Home

Helmuth Ewald Ferenz, age 66, of Painesville, passed away March 4, 2020 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born December 27, 1953 in Graz, Austria to Emil and Sophie (Payer) Ferenz. He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Wetmore) Ferenz; daughters, Kathryn (Travis Nichols) Ferenz of Cleveland and Lisa (Ray) Enricco of Perry; grandchildren, R.J. and Ali Enricco; brothers, Emil (Tu) Ferenz Jr. of Cypress, Texas and Peter Ferenz of Geneva; sister, Sophie (John Baumbusch) Ferenz of Leesburg, Florida; and his faithful companion, Harley. Helmuth was preceded in death by his parents; and his late wife, Brenda. Helmuth worked in the construction industry as a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed hosting parties with friends and family, traveling, riding his motorcycle, and woodworking. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
