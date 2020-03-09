Home

Henrietta Tumarkin Obituary
Henrietta Tumarkin (nee Grossman), age 98, was born February 5, 1922 in Chicago and passed away in Mentor, OH on March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sam Tumarkin; devoted mother of Mindy Tumarkin of Mentor, OH; dear sister of Sarah Israel, Sylvia Zabo and Morris Grossman (all deceased); cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family expresses their thanks for the 13 years of care and devotion provided to Henrietta by the staff of Salida Woods Assisted Living. Graveside funeral services were held in the Waldheim Jewish Cemetery on Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tumarkin residence, 6429 Seneca Trail in Mentor. Contributions are suggested to K9's of Valor (www.k9sofvalor.org).
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
