Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Henry A. Rann


1947 - 2019
Henry A. Rann Obituary
Henry A. Rann, 72, of Painesville, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Born March 3, 1947, in Painesville, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Painesville. Henry had been a member of Local 880 United Food and Commercial Workers Union, enjoyed racing and liked playing golf. He was the beloved husband of Kate (nee Williams) Varholick; loving father of John Rann and Brian (Jessie) Rann; cherished grandfather of Blake, Brooke, Brianna, Marissa, and Dominik; brother of Donna (Warren) Connelly and Diane (Keith) Brothag. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and a great-niece. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elizabeth (nee Anderson) Rann. Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Route 615, North of Route 2), Mentor, where a Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the , 1689 E. 115th Street, Cleveland, OH 44106. To leave condolences for the family, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
