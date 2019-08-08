|
|
Henry A. Rann, 72, of Painesville, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Born March 3, 1947, in Painesville, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Painesville. Henry had been a member of Local 880 United Food and Commercial Workers Union, enjoyed racing and liked playing golf. He was the beloved husband of Kate (nee Williams) Varholick; loving father of John Rann and Brian (Jessie) Rann; cherished grandfather of Blake, Brooke, Brianna, Marissa, and Dominik; brother of Donna (Warren) Connelly and Diane (Keith) Brothag. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and a great-niece. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elizabeth (nee Anderson) Rann. Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Route 615, North of Route 2), Mentor, where a Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the , 1689 E. 115th Street, Cleveland, OH 44106. To leave condolences for the family, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019