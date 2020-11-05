1/1
Henry "Hank" Cooper
Henry “Hank” Cooper, a long-time resident of Madison Twp. and Eastlake, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, peacefully at home after a lengthy illness.Hank was born April 27, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio to William and Mary Cooper. He was a proud alumni of Collinwood High School, and The Fenn College of Engineering at Cleveland State University. Hank married the love of his life, Irene (nee Duncan), September 17, 1952. He served overseas in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.Hank was a mechanical engineer at Bailey Controls, Technicare, and Perfection Corporation. Hank and Irene enjoyed their retirement wintering in Punta Gorda, Fl. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many years bowling and golfing with his friends. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Irene. He is survived by his five children: Lesa (Bert) Andrada, Thomas (Marcia) Cooper, Susan (Dave) Hooper, David Cooper, Amy (Mitch) Meyers, brother-in-law James (Lynn) Duncan of Florida, 12 wonderful grandchildren, and six beautiful great-grandchildren.We will miss his spirit and loving heart. Dad and the family appreciate the care, love and attention he received from Danielle, Leanne, Jovita, Ashley, Maria, Patti, and the team at Grace Hospice, especially, Michelle, Aimee, Kim, and Deb. Each of you are so amazing and we couldn’t have done this without your help. He loved you all! A private graveside service and burial will be held in Madison Twp.

Published in News-Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
