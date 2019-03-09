Henry F. Williams Jr., age 94 of New Port Richey, FL, passed away on March 5, 2019. He was born in Springton, West Virginia, on February 8, 1925 to the late Henry Williams and Nellie Boyd-Williams. Hank was a proud US WWII Army Veteran serving in the Pacific Campaign and a 32nd degree mason with the Scottish Rite. Hank was a hard worker and spent many hours tinkering in the garage.He is survived by his son, Gary Williams (Dulcie Hinton); grandchildren, Scott (Lauren) Williams and Sherri (Michael) Boerner; six great-grandchildren; Carol Williams, Clara Hawley, and many other relatives and friends.Hank is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Evelyn L. Williams and ten brothers and sisters.Visitation will be held from 5 – 8 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A church service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Willoughby Bible Church, 37927 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, Ohio. Please meet at church.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation be made in Hank's memory, to the 23215 Commerce Park #300, Beachwood, Ohio 44122. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary