Henry J. Shepard, age 75, passed away Dec. 19, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. He was born July 12, 1944 in Cleveland. Henry graduated from Collinwood High School and attended Dyke College in Cleveland. He was a U. S. Army Veteran in the 82nd Airborne during the Vietnam Era. Henry was the beloved husband of the late Mary Louise (nee Mog); brother of Lorin (Marcia) Shepard; brother-in-law of Patricia (Bill) Sintic; loving uncle of Michael (Laura) Shepard and Christopher Shepard; great uncle of Daniel and Ava Shepard. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Lorin A. Shepard Sr. and Gertrude Gaser Shepard Childs. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 21, 2019