Funeral Mass for Henry J. “Enrico” Silvaroli, 86, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Henry passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 25, 1934, in a house on Skiff Street in Willoughby and lived within a mile of his first home throughout his life. Hank was a U.S. Army veteran and longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, where he was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. He was also actively involved in the Knights of Columbus in Willoughby, Oratinese (Unione E. Fratellanza Oratinese), and the Breakfast Club. Henry enjoyed sports, especially coaching youth football for the city of Willoughby and teaching his grandchildren how to golf and play basketball. He also loved gardening, expressing his creativity by creating yard-art, and, most of all, going to garage sales. He looked forward every year to spending time with his family at the Annual SilvaroliFamily Golf Outing, which he founded 15 years ago. Henry was employed at Addressograph-Multigraph for almost 30 years, and retired from the Lake County Department of Utilities in 1996. Henry was the beloved husband of 63 years to Sally A. (nee Sullivan) Silvaroli; loving father of Lynn Daboub, Thomas (Janice) Silvaroli, Diane (Mike) Hine, Donna Silvaroli (Ernie Gallo), Brenda Silvaroli, and Joseph Silvaroli; cherished grandfather of Christopher (Katie) Hine, Katie Hine (Meghan Solc), Alexander (Julie) Daboub, Marie (Michael) Higginson, Sarah (Zach) Wallace, Colleen Prendergast (Dan Crissman), Andrew (Noelle) Silvaroli, Amy (Ray) Canale, Steven (Kim) Silvaroli, Josie Silvaroli, Joshua Silvaroli, and Daniel Silvaroli; great-grandfather of Nolan, Talan, and Levi Silvaroli, Enzo and Peter Hine, Owen Silvaroli and Vincenzo Canale; brother-in-law of Mary Spohn, John (Nancy) Sullivan, and Bonita Sullivan; uncle of many nieces and nephews; and cousin of many. Henry also leaves his lifelong friends, Elmo and Sherry Morgillo, Jim Crawford, and many other dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmine and Cecilia Silvaroli; stepmother, Josephine Pinto Silvaroli; grandson, Brian Daboub; siblings, Anthony Silvaroli, Victoria Silvaroli Vaught, Carmella Silvaroli, and John Silvaroli; stepbrother, Dominic Pinto; brothers-in-law, Harry Vaught, Michael Sullivan, and Richard Spohn; and sisters-in-law Mary Pinto, Marcella Silvaroli, and Kay Sullivan. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., in Willoughby. Burial will be in Willoughby Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Hospice of the Western Reserve and Taylor Made Home Care for their support. Donations in Henry's memory can be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.