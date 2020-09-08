1/1
Henry “Edgar” Jenkins, 86, was born on February 14, 1934, in Somerset, Pennsylvania, to Orel and Lettie (Spears) Jenkins. Edgar served in the United States Army, and during his service, he was stationed in Tripoli, Libya. He married Beverly (Friend) Jenkins in 1956. Edgar passed on September 6, 2020, in Willoughby, Ohio. Edgar was preceded in death by his father, Orel; mother, Lettie; his wife, Beverly; his siblings, Ednamae, Charles, Paul, and Linda. Edgar is survived by his siblings, Wendell, Rick, and Orel Jenkins, and Michele Boucher; his three daughters, Donna (Mike) Arnold, Patty Jenkins, Debbie (Mike) Rydzinski; and his three sons, Donald (Shelley) Jenkins, Ronald (Hallie) Jenkins, and Mark Jenkins. His grandchildren are Adam, Britni, Carri, Michelle, Emily, Tyler, James, Beverly, and Jessica. Edgar also had two great-grandchildren, Delilah and Ra’Nay. Edgar had a passion for automobiles, working with his hands, and woodworking. He was a simple man who enjoyed taking his MG to local car shows, camping, and traveling. He loved spending time with all of his children and sharing his passions with them. Also, he had an obsession with sweets. His eyes would light up over the thought of an apple pie, can of soda, or any other delicious, sweet treat at family functions. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edgar’s life. We want to give a heartfelt thanks to all of his caregivers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America in Edgar’s name.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
