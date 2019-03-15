|
Henry Joseph Chrzan, 95, of Troy Township, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019 with his family at his side.He was born February 16, 1924, in Olean, NY, to the late Stanley and Sophie (Kostra) Chrzan.He served with the U.S. Army during World War II in the Third Infantry Division in the European Theater. After the war, he married Gloria R. Seaver on January 23, 1954, with whom he enjoyed 64 years of marriage.He earned his Tool and Die Maker Journeyman Certificate and worked for Daystrom, Motorola, and then owned and operated Chrzan Tool and Die.Before moving to Ohio, Henry was an active member of Grace Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Olean, NY, serving as a board member and treasurer. He enjoyed photography and organic gardening, but most of all, was a devoted Christian and loving father who loved Jesus. Henry attended Parkside Church in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.Henry will be sadly missed by his loving children, Cindy (John) Rothenbuhler of Chagrin Falls, OH, Nancy (Kevin) Picha of Rockwall ,TX, Michael (Leslie) Chrzan of Redondo Beach, CA, and Carl (Kathy) Chrzan of Burton, OH; his grandchildren, Jason, Hans, Nicole, Julia, Andrew, Hannah, John, Josiah, Samuel, Caleb, and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Rudi, and Ella.He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; his parents; and his siblings, Ted Chrzan, Helen Sedlock, Stacia Yaggi, Walter, Edmond, Stanley, and Leon Chrzan.A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Parkside Church, 7100 Pettibone Rd., Chagrin Falls, OH 44023.Family will be receiving friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. A private Graveside Service was held in Middlefield Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Truth for Life, P.O. Box 398000, Cleveland, OH 44139, (www.truthforlife.org/donate).Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019