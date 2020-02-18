|
Private services and burial will be held for Henry Martin Deitrick, 80, of Mentor. Mr. Deitrick passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence. Born April 8, 1939, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 23 years, living in Mentor. Henry was a member of Mentor United Methodist Church, a diehard Steelers fan, and loved biking, walks with his dog and taking his one-tank trips. Mr. Deitrick had worked as a tool and die maker at Hickok Electrical Instruments for 25 years. He was the beloved husband of 44 years to Coletta J. Deitrick; loving father of Ernest A. (Shirley) Deitrick of Painesville Township, Christine A. (Tim) Egensperger of Concord Township, Robert J.T. (Cathy) Krcal of North Royalton and Amy L. Krcal of Madison; cherished grandfather of Jason, Jennifer, Jeremy D., Emily, Grant, Anna, Gregory, Courtney, James, Jeremy B., and Cheyenne; and great-grandfather of Evelyn, Nathan and Elliot. Henry was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki Jean Dwyer; and parents, Henry and Florence (nee McCann) Deitrick. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2020