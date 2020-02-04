|
Mr. Herbert H. Erkkila, age 85, of The Villages, Florida, passed away January 27, 2020. He was born September 25, 1934 in Painesville, Ohio to the late Niilo (Nick) Everett Erkkila and Linne Maria (Sivula) Erkkila. He had resided in The Villages for the past 13 years and Venice, Florida and Perry, Ohio prior. Mr. Erkkila retired from Riverside Local Schools in Painesville as Assistant Superintendent. He had been employed with Perry Local School District, retiring in 1985. After retirement, he spent time working at Erie Shores Golf Club before moving to Florida. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, hunting, carpentry, but most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a graduate of Harvey High School. He received his B.A. from Ashland University where he was also Captain of the football team. He also played baseball while at Ashland. He went on to receive his M.S. from Kent State University. After graduation, he coached high school football. Mr. Erkkila is survived by his partner, Patricia Rowlen; daughter-in-law, Betty (Mills) Erkkila, Mary Patriarca, Susan (Melia) Erkkila and Lydia (Erkkila) Davis. He also leaves his grandchildren, Matthew (Monica) Erkkila, Michael (Renee) Erkkila, Mark (Jerrica) Erkkila, Isaac (Sierra) Erkkila, Nicole Erkkila and Erica (Charles) Cicero; his great-grandchildren, Eden, Eli, Eve, Ethan, Adaline, Austin, Marky and Bennett. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Rigby) Erkkila; sons, David N. Erkkila, Mark M. Erkkila, and Thomas H. Erkkila; his parents, as well as sisters, Helmi (Pearl) Salminen, Mildred Aileen Marie Pentek; and brother, Gilbert Everett Erkkila. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 250 Bowhall Rd., Painesville, Ohio 44077 with Rev. Paul Sundbom officiating. Final resting place will be in Perry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Salvation Army, 69 Pearl Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Painesville. Online condolences and information available at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net .
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020