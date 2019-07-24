Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Transfiguration Church
5768 Andrews Rd
Mentor-on-the-Lake,, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for Herbert Hoffman
Herbert J. Hoffman


1936 - 2019
Herbert J. Hoffman Obituary
Herbert J. Hoffman, 83, of Mentor, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor. He was born April 8, 1936, in Cleveland, OH. Mr. Herbert Hoffman worked at Alcoa, Halle Bros (The Downtown and Severance mall location), Lost Nation Airport as security, JC Penney, Perry Nuclear Power Plant, and Holiday Inn LaMalfa Mentor. Herbert enjoyed Home Improvements and cooking for the whole family, especially on holidays. He liked working on his vehicle. He was a very hard worker and a true patriot. He took very good care of his family and always put his wife first. He was devoted to his church and always helpful and friendly.Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mary L. (Hornyak) Hoffman; children, Herbert J. (Nancy M.) Hoffman, Mary M. (Rodney C.) Bias and Helen M. (Richard T.) Guenther; grandchildren, Emily M. Hoffman, Herbert J. Hoffman Jr., Sarah Bias, Rodney (Ashley) Bias Jr., Rosemary Bias, Heather (Jim) Ickes, Ashlyn M. Guenther and Krysta Guenther; and great-grandchildren, Colten, Liam and AvaLynn Ickes. He was also an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceding Herbert in death are his son-in-law, Timothy James Winters Sr.; grandson, Timothy James Winters “TJ”; parents, Herbert G. and Lillian Hoffman; grandparents, August and Minnie (Wessollek) Hoffman; brother, George Hoffman; and sisters, Lillian Clark and Arletta Churchill. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Holy Transfiguration Church, 5768 Andrews Rd, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH 44060, please meet at the church. Fr. Bruce Riebe will be the officiant. Burial to take place in Mentor Cemetery. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 25, 2019
