Herbert L. Tenney, age 92, resident of Perry, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2020 at his home. He was born February 10, 1928. He married Shirley C. Corkhill on December 29, 1957 in Charleston, WV. Herbert was an active hunter and he loved the outdoors. He spent lots of time on his 4-wheeler-golf cart or tractor. He loved King of Clubs at the Pub, gardening, making blueberry wine and was an avid rescuer of cats and dogs. Herb was a proud Korean War Vet and delivered mail across the 38th Parallel for the Army. Herb retired as a head custodian from the Mentor School System. He loved the Browns, Cavs and Indians, but most of all, he enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren. He is survived by daughters, Vicki L. Tenney, Jean Tenney, Geraldine A. Tenney; son, Douglas L. Tenney; grandchildren, Tonya, Gino and Mia; and brothers, Don, Paul and Delma. He was preceded in death by wife, Shirley; his parents; brother, Donzel; and sisters, Sue and Hettie. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 25, 2020