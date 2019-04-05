Home

Herthon "Buck" Morgan Jr.

Herthon "Buck" Morgan Jr. Obituary
A going home memorial service is being given in the passing of Herthon "Buck" Morgan, Jr., who left us here on earth for his place in glory.The loving son of Herthon, Sr., and Lovie Morgan (deceased). He was born August 20, 1950, in Painesville. A 1969 graduate of Harvey High School, he attended Ohio University. He lived life to the fullest. Herthon became an exceptional musician. He moved to Tampa, FL, living there for 30 years, and became a Chaplain for the American Legion, Post 138, in Tampa.He was a loving father to his cherished children: Peter, Rachael and Andrew.Herthon was preceded in death by his mother, Lovie; brothers: Jerry, David and Tim; and ex-wife, Fran.Service is being held on April 13 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 361 W. Jackson St., Painesville, by Rev. Marvin J. Walker. All are welcome to join us in his going home memorial service.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
