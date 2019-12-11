|
|
Hildegarde A. Redmond (nee: Janek), age 95, of Leroy Township, entered the Lord’s heavenly presence on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born on May 13, 1924 to Joseph and Elizabeth (nee: Mauser) Janek in Cleveland. Hildegarde married Joseph H. Redmond on May 6 of 1950 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chardon by Fr. James Maher. They were married 67 years at the time of his death. She worked as a bookkeeper for the former Chardon Savings Bank and the former Kirby-Lawson Ford, but primarily was a homemaker and mom, raising her four children. Hildegarde was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially enjoying many winters in Florida. She was a member of St. Patrick’s parish in Thompson. She faithfully attended mass with her loving husband, Joe, until they were unable to attend due to their declining health. However, Deacon Bob Schwartz gave them compassionate pastoral support and brought Holy Communion regularly. She was a talented artist and an avid painter, especially landscapes and nature scenes. She loved going to the beach to paint sunsets. Hildegarde was a wonderful seamstress and baker. She is survived by her children, Joseph (Betty) Redmond, Jr., Hildie (John) DeGreen, and Bill (Pam) Redmond; grandchildren, Josh (Tenille) Redmond, Nate (Stacy) Redmond, John J. (Maura) DeGreen, Lisa (Michael) Jones, Matt (Ruth) Redmond, Julie Redmond, Adam Redmond, Keith (Kate) Johnson, Marie (Chris) Weeder. She had nine great grandchildren, Brace, Parker, Carlee, Michael, Johnny, Jacob, Haleigh, Alana and Callen. Hildegarde is also survived by her brother, Francis Janek; her nephew, Richard Edelinsky; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Rita Johnson; and siblings, Betty Paul, Marian Zalar, Joseph “Bud” Albert and John Janek. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 16550 Rock Creek Rd., Thompson, 44086, followed by burial at All Souls Cemetery. The family suggests donations to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Ohman Family Living at Blossom Hill Care Center and Hospice of the Western Reserve for their compassionate care and support. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 12, 2019