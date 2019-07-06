|
A celebration of the life of Hildy Dugan, 81, of Willowick, will be from 1-3 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2300, 37299 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby.Hildy passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Hospice House in Cleveland.Born October 18, 1937 in East Cleveland, she was raised in Euclid and graduated from Euclid High School, class of 1955. Hildy enjoyed life, bowling and playing pinochle with her late husband, Jack. They were also active in the Shrine Motor Corps and the Euclid Shrine Club.She was active with the Willowick and Eastlake Senior Citizens Centers, and a former volunteer at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. She loved to dance, especially to Polkas.Survivors are children: Jeanne L. (Robert Weschke) Dugan and John H. (Stephanie Gustavson) Dugan; grandchildren: Matthew (Leanne Effer) Dugan, Andrew Dugan and Jacci (Abi) Lopez; great-grandsons: Alexander, Augustine and Atticus Lopez and step-great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Nathan and Rebecca.She was preceded by her husband of 32 years, Jack E. Dugan, on April 3, 1991. Her parents, Herman and Gertrude (Lehman) Weiler and companion, James L. Bertie, are also deceased.
Published in News-Herald on July 11, 2019