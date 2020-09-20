1/1
Holly (Morgillo) Thompson
Age 65, Passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She is now pain free and at peace. Holly was first diagnosed at age 27. Through all her life she managed to always smile and be upbeat. Holly touched many lives. She will always be remembered as a loving and caring person. When it came to animals, she rescued as many as she could but would have taken them all if possible.Holly is survived by her parents, Moe and Sherry (Eldredge) Morgillo; sister, Cindy (Ed) Pruzinsky; sons, Shane Morgillo and Dominic Thompson; grandsons, Shane Thompson and Jacob Morgillo. She is also survived by many neices, nephews, cousins and friends. Holly is preceded in death by her husband Stu Thompson and nephew Matthew Pruzinsky.Special thanks to her caregiver, cousin and friend Denise Fisher. As per her request there will be no calling hours. Donations may be made in her name to the Lake County Humane Society. Holly will be laid to rest at Western Reserve Cemetary in Chesterland, Ohio.

Published in News-Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
